Australian museum to display world’s largest triceratops skeleton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Melbourne Museum in Australia will be displaying the world’s most complete triceratops fossilized skeleton.
Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1st the acquisition of the one-tonne fossil, which will go on display at Museums Victoria’s flagship Carlton campus in 2021.
The gigantic skeleton was discovered on private land in Montana, USA in 2014 and is currently being extracted from rock at a depth of 1.5 meters.
Some 270 bones, close to 90% of the skeleton, have been recovered and excavation is continuing.
