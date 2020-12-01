Board approves community bond program for inmates in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Dec. 1st, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a Community Bond Program that will aim at reducing the number of inmates serving time for less serious offenses.
The program will help give a ‘get-out-of-jail card’ to many individuals who “have a bond set of $30,000 or less and are not facing homicide, sex or child exploitation charges, and who do not have any kind of hold on them from another jurisdiction”.
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry says the county confines many people for minor crimes for weeks at a time, and sets unpayable bonds for inmate release.
“The level of crime that they commit is one that is not a danger to themselves or the community,” said Huckelberry. “For too long, we have had a system that kept people confined in jail because they were impoverished.”
The bond program will be administered by a nonprofit organization that has not been chosen yet, but Pima County Public Defense Services Director Dean Brault estimates millions in taxpayer money savings.
He says the program translates into a yearly savings of about $3.3 million, and will also help decrease the number of COVID-infected inmates in the county.
“This program is designed to get everybody out who we clearly think should be out, and to do that quickly so they get back to their families, get back to their jobs and have their lives be stabilized,” said Brault.
Information about the program’s start date or how to apply to the Community Bond Program are currently in the works.
We will have that information for you when it’s available.
