Border, air and marine crews rescued 25 people in Arizona over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona successfully responded to 10 separate calls for help over the weekend, rescuing a total of 25 men, women and children from desert and mountainous areas all across southern Arizona.
Several incidents began as emergency calls from mothers with children who had been abandoned by their smugglers, and were lost, hungry and suffering from exposure to the cold.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, provided air support for the rescue efforts. Several individuals required medical attention for non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local area hospitals.
CBP says though many believe the Arizona desert is safer now than during the summer, the risks of dehydration and hypothermia are extremely high during the winter months.
Anyone in immediate distress in Arizona’s vast outdoor recreational and wilderness areas is urged to call 911 or to seek out a rescue beacon to get help.
