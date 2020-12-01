FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several systems keep the wind breezy and temps fluctuating this week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Several shortwave systems will pass through the Western U.S. this week. They’ll bring gusty wind and fluctuating temperatures. We’ll remain dry. The next round of gusty wind moves in Thursday and Friday.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
