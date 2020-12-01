Giving Tuesday: how to donate to local organizations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 and is a day that aims to encourage people to do good.
According to their website, its a global generosity movement that works to unleash the power of people and the organizations that strive to change their communities and in turn, the world.
For many organizations, 2020 has been a year filled with difficulties as they struggle to raise money due to financial hardship. As they continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, this is your chance to donate, collaborate and celebrate those who give.
Several local organizations and nonprofits are participating in Giving Tuesday and are asking for your help to reach their goals. Should you feel called to donate, here is a list of some participating agencies.
- Arizona Land and Water Trust: Give here
- Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund: Give here
- Community Food Bank: Give here, or text CFBGiveTuesday to 76278
- Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona: Give here
- HOPE Animal Shelter: Give here
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona: Give here
- Pima Animal Care Center: Give here
- Promise Arizona: Give here
- Tucson Botanical Gardens: Give here
- United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona: Give here
- University of Arizona School of Art: Give here
- University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center: Give here
If you would like to be added to the list, please email kold-digitalcontent@kold.com. Visit the Giving Tuesday website to learn more about the global movement.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.