Non-profits seek support beyond Giving Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Millions of people in 75 countries around the globe participate in Giving Tuesday. The day of generosity helps bring attention to organizations in southern Arizona.
Eagles Wings of Grace is non-profit that clothes and educates women in need whether they’ve recently left prison, are overcoming drug abuse or are domestic violence survivors. The group has helped more than 800 women so far this year.
“These ladies come here sometimes with nothing. If they’ve been incarcerated, sometimes they’ve been abandoned. Their family doesn’t want to be there so who do they have?” said Jacline Lown-Peters, the executive director for Eagles Wings of Grace.
The organization gives women clothing to wear for job interviews to help get them back on their feet.
“This is just a godsend to them to make them feel valuable,” Lown-Peters said. “The transition we see in an hour to two hours is life changing.”
The group relies on volunteers, and every piece of clothing is donated which makes Giving Tuesday extremely important.
“To bring everybody in the community and in the world, to refocus on ‘we need to give back, we need to serve others,’” she said.
Non-profits are hopeful they’ll continue receiving community support even after Giving Tuesday is over. Find a list of local non-profits who are participating in Giving Tuesday and asking for your help to reach their goals, here.
