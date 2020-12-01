Pac-12 postpones Arizona basketball game against Colorado because of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s Pac-12 Conference opening men’s basketball game against Colorado has been postponed because the Buffaloes do not have enough available players.

The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that Colorado (2-0) does not have the conference minimum number of scholarship players available for Wednesday’s scheduled game at McKale Center because of positive COVID-19 cases.

The conference will try to reschedule the game.

Arizona (1-0) already has had two games canceled because of COVID-19.

