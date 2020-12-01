Parents, students approach supervisors over sports cancellations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As COVID-19 cases have been surging like never before in the state and in Pima County, high school sports have come to halt, leaving many parents and students unhappy.
One, after the other, parents, students and community members made their case to the Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday meeting.
“To say the least, we are fed up,” began Katrina Quijada, a senior at Cienega High School and a varsity cheerleader.
She called the way COVID-19 has been handled from the county hypocritical—pointing out college sports are still ongoing, a gun show was hosted and bars and restaurants are open, all while school sporting events have been put on hold.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Chief Medical Officer and Deputy County Administrator, said events that were held were permitted by the county, but had inspectors on site to ensure safety protocols were in place and followed. Garcia said as case counts change every week—events that were permitted weeks ago, might not be permitted if they happened now.
When the County asked districts to “cease all high school athletic events,” football season came to a swift end. It was a devastating blow to several seniors at Mountain View High School.
“To have it stripped away from us like that is devastating,” said Misael Serrano, Mountain View High School senior who spoke at the meeting.
“It was really disheartening to know that I was never going to get to play with these boys again that I call my brothers,” said Teddy Walton, Mountain View High School senior who spoke at the meeting.
Walton’s mother also spoke, asking for four more games, which would allow students to garner film for scholarships.
“Some of us have college to pay for if these scholarships aren’t coming in. With no film, with no games, those are nonexistent,” said Lloyd Johnson, Mountain View High School junior who spoke at the meeting.
The county said these steps are necessary to chip away at the larger issue of COVID-19 across the community. Dr. Garcia said nine outbreaks were connected to school sports in the county (from football, to cheerleading, to volleyball and more)—resulting in 46 COVID-19 cases. Pima County said part of the cancellations are to prevent social gatherings that happen around these types of sporting events, whether that is before or after the game.
“Yes, it is unfortunate that we have to do this,” said Garcia. “If we were in a different place, from the standpoint of the number of cases, that this county, and this state, and this country is confronting, we would be making very, very different choices.”
The county says they are looking at other restrictions they may be able to put in place, and if cases continue to rise, they may enforce more strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Monday, the county announced they were cancelling all sporting events at the Kino Sports Complex.
