PCSD investigating suspicious contact with juvenile at bus stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a suspicious activity call involving a man and a 13-year-old girl.
Officials say the incident happened near the intersection of Orange Grove Road and Pamona Road around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the juvenile was waiting at a bus stop when she was approached by a man in a vehicle who asked her name. Deputies say that’s when the girl was concerned for her safety and ran.
The suspect in question is described as an elderly Caucasian man with white hair. He was last seen wearing a bathrobe and green face mask, driving a newer model white 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.
Deputies are encouraging parents to talk with their children about being aware of their surroundings and how to proceed if your child fears they are in danger.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 99-CRIME.
