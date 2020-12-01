Rep. Kirkpatrick supports Mayor Romero’s curfew request

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just hours before the Tucson City Council is set to vote, Arizona Representative Ann Kirkpatrick released a statement supporting Mayor Romero’s request to establish a mandatory curfew to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“In a time of crisis, we need to rely and base decisions on facts,” Rep. Kirkpatrick said in the statement. “The truth of the matter is that COVID-19 is spreading at an increasingly alarming rate throughout Tucson and Southern Arizona, and something must be done.”
As of the Dec. 1 update from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 6,687 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state, 695 of those deaths were in Pima County.
The new curfew would begin tonight [Dec. 1] at 8 p.m. and would be in place through Dec. 22. According to the city, the curfew would prohibit people from being present on any public street or in any public place, with exceptions for law enforcement, emergency and medical personnel, people performing essential functions.
“Mayor Romero has shown strong leadership throughout the entirety of the pandemic, and as a result, she has been more successful in slowing the spread than the Governor has at the state level,” added Rep. Kirkpatrick. “We’ve seen the data. Masks work. Social distancing works. The Mayor’s suggested curfew will have positive and critical long-term effects on our community, and I hope that City Council will approve this measure for the benefit of all Tucsonans.”
Tucson City Council is expected to vote at 5 p.m.
