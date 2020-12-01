The Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market to take place outside on Dec. 19, 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita partner to present a new opportunity to engage in art and culture, while supporting local artists on Dec. 19 and 20.
The event will be held at the Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex. For two days, the community has an opportunity to experience a final opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind original artwork in a scenic and safe outdoor setting before the end of 2020.
The Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market will showcase a mix of artists and vendors including home décor items, 2D and 3D pieces, woodcraft, photographers, ceramic masters, jewelers, textiles, metal work. The two-day artisan market will host up to 40 visual artists, handmade works of art in a variety of mediums.
The 2020 Market will take on a reduced capacity format, to provide a safe outdoor shopping experience that directly supports local artists during a time when artists’ primary sources of income have been severely affected by the pandemic. SAACA is proud to offer new opportunities to support artists during these difficult times.
The market will be laid out with a single entryway located near the intersection of Starlight View Road, and Sahuarita Center Way; streamlined one-way; and distanced foot traffic to ensure safe circulation around the market’s artisan vendor tents. All exhibiting artists and shoppers will be required to wear masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE) upon entry and within the market. Hand sanitizing dispensers and wash stations will be widely available, and easily accessed throughout the market.
