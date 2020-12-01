Senator elect Mark Kelly pays respect to late Senator John McCain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tweet from Senator elect Mark Kelly showing his family paying their respects to the late Senator John McCain is going viral.
Following the certification of the Nov. 3 election, Kelly will take McCain’s seat on Capitol Hill and is expected to be sworn into the US Senate tomorrow.
On Tuesday, Kelly tweeted “Senator McCain has been a hero of mine since I was a young pilot. He left a legacy of service to Arizona and country that can’t be matched, but that we should all strive towards.”
McCain spent 22 years with the US Navy as a naval pilot. He went on to serve two terms in the US House of Representatives before he was elected to the United States Senate in 1986. Senator McCain died from complications related to brain cancer in August 2018.
In the picture, Kelly is accompanied by his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
During his campaign, the senator elect said he plans to address climate change and repair an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.