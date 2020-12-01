Survey says only 1 in 10 Arizonans will be out celebrating New Years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As December is upon us, many fear social holiday gatherings will further increase the recent surge in coronavirus cases, but a recent study suggests that only one in every 10 Arizonans plans to go out and celebrate New Years in 2020.
The study, conducted by the American Addiction Centers, surveyed more than 3,200 people and found that the current mood across the Grand Canyon State revealed that 12% of Arizonans have hopes that they will be out celebrating despite the current pandemic circumstances.
The most optimistic states were Kansas and South Dakota, with 21% percent of their respondents still planning to celebrate the holiday outside of their homes- that’s two in every 10 people.
In addition, a 14% total out of those surveyed said they would ignore social distancing rules if they were put in place, and over 60% said they doubt local authorities would enforce these rules over the holiday.
The survey also found that more than one in every 10 singles admit they would risk getting coronavirus for a New Year’s Eve kiss.
