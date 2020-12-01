TSA screenings reach 1M multiple days during Thanksgiving travel period

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says more than one million people were traveling by air on four separate days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
Screenings began on Friday, Nov. 20 and ended on Sunday, Nov. 29. According to a press release, during those 10 days the TSA screened about 9.5 million passengers. Earlier this year, around the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns, TSA screenings dropped to about 87-thousand people, just 4-percent of travel volume compared to 2019.
Since April, TSA reports traveling across the nation has gradually increased, rising to about 40-percent recovery since Labor Day and the Thanksgiving holiday. Records show the last time travel volume rose above one million in a single day was Sunday, Oct. 18 during the Columbus Day holiday weekend.
TSA screening officers are now required to wear face mask while at checkpoints and officials say additional staff has been deployed to create more screening lanes that will help with social distancing efforts.
If you are interested in learning more about TSA COVID-19 mitigation efforts, visit their website.
