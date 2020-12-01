Tucson City Council says “YES” to 10 p.m. curfew starting Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Dec. 1st, the Tucson City Council met to decide on whether or not to implement a city-wide 8 p.m. curfew to residents in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
Instead, the city council agreed to move forward with a 10 p.m. curfew that will take effect on Dec. 4th and run until Dec. 23rd.
Effective Friday at 10 p.m., “all persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel.”
Businesses will have to limit their doors to customers.
The city council said essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations- among others- can remain open, but restaurants will only be allowed to offer food to-go after 8 p.m. Venues like bars and nightclubs will have to adjust.
A coronavirus relief fund is being discussed by Tucson officials for those affected. We will provide details on relief funds when that information is available.
The curfew will be effective until 5 a.m. the next morning. Here are the exceptions:
1. All law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics or other medical personnel, and any other emergency response personnel.
2. Persons traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating a business that is an Essential Function; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; engaging in Essential Activities; and travel for any of the above services or purposes.
3. Persons engaged in or traveling to perform or receive Essential Functions.
4. Persons who are homeless.
Should the council agree, there is a potential for the curfew to be extended past Dec. 23.
