US Border Patrol rescues 25 people over holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US Border Patrol agents announced they rescued 25 people, including three toddlers, over the Thanksgiving weekend.
According to a press release, agents successfully responded to 10 separate calls for help from people working to cross the border illegally through the southern desert and mountainous regions of Arizona. Many of the calls involved mothers who were abandoned by their smugglers leaving them and their children hungry and cold.
Air and Marine Operations assisted with the rescues and helped transport several people to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone in immediate distress in the wilderness is urged to call 911 or locate a rescue beacon.
