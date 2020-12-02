ACTION DAY: Prepare for below freezing temperatures this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A First Alert Action Day is posted for Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures will drop to or below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.
A Freeze Watch has been posted for most of Pinal County. This includes the cities of Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel and Picacho Peak.
Before going to bed Thursday night you’ll need to protect the P’s. People and pets must be indoors. Cover sensitive plants and wrap exposed outdoor pipes.
In addition to cool air, gusty winds will make the temperatures feel even cooler than the air temperatures during the day Thursday. Wind weakens Thursday night allowing temperatures to drop to near or below freezing by Friday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): Sunny, gusty winds with highs in near 60.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
