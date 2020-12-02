Applications open for YWCA of Southern Arizona grant program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As part of Tucson’s Somos Uno Resiliency Fund program, the YWCA of Southern Arizona is giving grants to small businesses struggling through the pandemic.
Applications are now open for the grant program, which is geared toward local businesses in the Rio Nuevo District, on the YWCA website. The program will give grants up to $50,000 to eligible businesses using Tucson’s CARES Act funds.
Preference will be given to small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, disabled people and other underrepresented groups, according to the YWCA website. Businesses must reside within the Rio Nuevo District, have fewer than 50 employees and must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
To apply for business assistance, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.