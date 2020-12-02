Arizona to distribute first round of vaccines this month; state gives more funding to hospitals, businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans can expect to see the first batch of vaccines in mid- to late-December.
In a briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Ducey issued an executive order, stating as soon as it’s made widely available, the vaccine will be free to all in Arizona.
The governor did not say how many doses the state will see in the coming weeks, however, he did say teachers, first responders, health care workers and nursing home workers and residents will be among the first people to get access to the vaccine.
Ducey did not detail a plan for vaccine roll-out but mentioned Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, will outline the state’s plan later this week.
To help their COVID-19 response, Arizona hospitals and local businesses will get millions more in state funding, Ducey said.
Arizona will allocate $60 million toward hospital staffing, which is expected to help provide 500 more health care providers across the state through the end of the month. This new funding, Ducey said, is expected to last through January.
Local businesses will also see a boost — the state will put $1 million toward Arizona restaurants’ efforts to expand outdoor dining, Ducey said. The governor also announced a new executive order allowing restaurants to extend their outdoor dining past sidewalks and public rights of way.
Though the governor still left COVID-19 mitigation efforts to local jurisdictions, he did issue an executive order on events, stating approved public events with 50 or people must have the event’s mitigation efforts posted on the local government’s official website.
The governor also outlined changes to COVID-19 enforcement for businesses. Enforcement will look like a two-strike system. Businesses facing one substantiated COVID-19 complaint will get a warning and an opportunity to comply with rules, with a second claim, businesses could face closure, the governor said.
“Our businesses have done a great job,” Ducey said. “It’s not fair to those that are playing by the rules for others to openly ignore them.”
The state will also give $100,000 to both the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association and the Arizona Restaurant Association to help state businesses’ mitigation practices.
Steve Chucri, Maricopa County supervisor and head of the Arizona Restaurant Association, said this year alone, state restaurants have lost $2 billion in revenue and had to lay off 80 percent of its workforce.
