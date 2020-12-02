California dive boat captain charged with 34 counts of manlaughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The captain of a dive boat in California that caught fire and sank last year, killing 34 people, has been charged by federal grand jury with 34 counts of manslaughter.
The indictment alleges three major safety violations were responsible for the fire, including failing to have a night watch.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles announced the charges Wednesday, Dec. 2nd.
A Los Angeles federal grand jury said Captain Jerry Boylan was negligent when the fire broke out aboard The Conception on Sep. 2, 2019.
Boylan and four crew members escaped from the flaming boat after he made a ‘breathless’ mayday call, and 33 passengers and one crew member who had been sleeping were killed.
Federal safety investigators put the dive boat’s owners at fault because of a lack of oversight, but they were not charged with any crime.
No date set set for the captain’s arraignment.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.