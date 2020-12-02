California utilities may cut power as fire danger looms

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California utilities say they may cut power to more than 300,000 customers as dry, gusty weather raises the threat of wildfire danger.
The National Weather Service is issuing red flag warnings of extreme fire danger over much of the region because of dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty Santa Ana winds. The winds can knock down power lines and spark blazes.
Southern California Edison says it’s considering cutting power to nearly 237,000 customers as a precaution, possibly beginning Wednesday evening, Dec. 2, and running into the weekend. San Diego Gas & Electric says 88,720 customers could see days-long shutoffs.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)