Cox manager accused of stealing almost $70K from Chandler store

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The manager of a Cox store in Chandler was arrested recently for allegedly embezzling nearly $70,000 from his employer.
Chandler police said Wednesday in a press release that Placido Vasquez was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with theft, a class 2 felony.
Police said Vasquez admitted to manipulating customer payment records to hide the theft of around $68,000 in cash between July 2018 and April 2020.
At Cox’s request, police started investigating the missing money on June 29.
According to the probable cause statement, Vasquez admitted the theft to Cox investigators and said he thought he’d be able to explain discrepancies in the payment records as typing errors.
The communications company, which provides cable, phone and internet service, said customers are not responsible for any lack of payments that resulted from the theft, police said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.