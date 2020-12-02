Diocese of Tucson seeking community food bank volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Diocese of Tucson is looking for volunteers to help during its communty food drive on Dec. 12th.
Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse to sort, box and help distribute donations to Parish pantry locations throughout Pima County.
The warehouse is located at 829 W. Sixth Avenue.
The food drive itself will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
To volunteer, contact St. Vincent de Paul’s Volunteer Coordinator Carmen Bungert at 520-623-0351 or cbungert@juno.com.
