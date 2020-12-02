Federal, state, local law enforcement crack down on ‘money mules’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ICE Public Affairs says increased “money mule” activity in Arizona is their focus of a two month multi-agency initiative to identify, disrupt, investigate and prosecute these particular financial fraud schemes.
According to ICE, a money mule is a person who transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of, or at the direction of, another person. Money mules often receive a commission for the service and many provide assistance because they believe they are in a trusting or romantic relationship with the individual asking for help or are attempting to get their money back from a previous scheme in which they were victimized. Much of the money moved through these third parties consists of stolen assets through internet-enabled frauds, thefts, and scams.
From Oct. 23 to Nov. 18, law enforcement and prosecuting agencies including the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with the assistance of 12 partner agencies, united to conduct more than 70 interviews with individuals whose financial transactions indicated they were acting as money mules. During the initiative, agencies identified a variety of fraud schemes used to exploit these individuals, including computer technical support scams, romance scams, lottery scams, Internal Revenue Service imposter scams, and employment scams.
Over the span of two months, law enforcement took actions throughout Arizona to halt the conduct of money mules by serving over 70 warning letters, which informed recipients that they could be prosecuted if they continued aiding and abetting these fraud schemes. The initiative focused on elder fraud cases where senior citizens served as money mules, including grandparent scams and romance scams.
For more information on money mules, including tips and what you can do if you think you are being targeted, please visit:
- Internet Crime Schemes: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-andcrimes/money-mules
- FBI Money Mule Public Service Announcement: http://www.ic3.gov/media/2009/090203.aspx
- United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team: https://www.uscert.gov/sites/default/files/publications/money_mules.pdf
- United States Treasury – A CTR Reference Guide: https://www.fincen.gov/sites/default/files/shared/CTRPamphlet.pdf
- United States Postal Service Scam Victim Resources: https://www.uspis.gov/report/victim-help-resources/#/tips-prevention
