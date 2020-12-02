Federal, state, local law enforcement crack down on ‘money mules’

According to ICE, a money mule is a person who transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of, or at the direction of, another person. Money mules often receive a commission for the service and many provide assistance because they believe they are in a trusting or romantic relationship with the individual asking for help or are attempting to get their money back from a previous scheme in which they were victimized. Much of the money moved through these third parties consists of stolen assets through internet-enabled frauds, thefts, and scams.