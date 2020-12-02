FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful December day ahead.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Seasonal conditions expected once again today. Wind gets gusty Thursday and Friday as a storm drops south. Not only will it bring stronger east-northeasterly winds, but cooler air as well. High temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees by Thursday. Storm brings a slight chance for rain over the mountains east of Tucson.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny, gusty winds with highs in near 60.
FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.