Mayor Romero to deliver Inaugural State of the City Address

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero is preparing for her Inaugural State of the City Address.
The City of Tucson, Tucson Metro Chamber and Visit Tucson partnered to host the event virtually Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The State of the City Address is a decades long event that allows the mayor to talk to the community and express plans for the city’s future.
“Although this year’s address will be a bit different due to its virtual nature, I look forward to highlighting Tucson’s resilient spirit and the great work we’ve accomplished despite these challenging times,” Mayor Regina Romero said in a press release. “We must look to the future and work together as a community to continue to move Tucson and the region forward.”
The State of the City will be streamed on the City of Tucson YouTube Channel at 5 p.m. Mayor Romero will also be streaming the address on her Facebook and YouTube Channel.
