Pfizer vaccine campaign begins in Britain next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is gearing up as Britain has approved the company’s vaccine candidate, and sets to start its vaccination campaign next week.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe after its regulator cleared a shot for emergency use in record time.
The vaccine will be rolled out early next week for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, which has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis- with Britain enduring the worst COVID-19 death toll in Europe.
Pfizer’s plant in Belgium will be critical for distribution, meaning vaccine doses will need to be crossed over the English Channel that reaches the North Sea to get to British country.
A total of 800,000 doses are set to come from the Belgium.
The vaccine is seen as the best chance for the world to get back to some semblance of normality amid a pandemic, which has killed nearly 1.5 million people and upended the global economy.
