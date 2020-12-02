Phoenix to shut down organized sports at parks and fields amid COVID outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix City Council has voted to shut down all organized sports activities at parks and fields amid concerns over increasing cases of COVID-19.
In a 7-2 vote, the council decided starting Thursday, Dec. 3rd, all field allocations and reservations will be canceled, including all scheduled youth sports tournaments.
Closures will remain in place until at least February 2021.
Earlier in November, Pima County officials also canceled athletic events and tournaments involving interstate travel through Dec. 31st due to the increasing numbers of COVID-infected people in the state.
And on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, the City of Tucson announced all field reservations at Tucson parks are suspended until the end of the year.
Now, all sports fields, basketball courts and ramadas at parks in Phoenix will be closed. Playgrounds, grass areas, and park restrooms will remain open.
Phoenix officials will also look at COVID-19 benchmarks as they develop, and plan on when to return to similar levels in September when the positivity rate was 4.8%.
The City Council will get weekly updates on benchmarks to help determine a safe reopening. Education platforms will be created to encourage park visitors to wear masks and social distance.
