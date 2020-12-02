Pima County, Oro Valley leaders react to Tucson’s mandatory curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, a mandatory curfew will begin in the city of Tucson at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 until Wednesday, Dec. 23. Pima County currently has a 10 p.m. voluntary curfew. The Board of Supervisors plans to hold an emergency meeting Friday and is expected to discuss any changes.
“None of these decisions are easy for anyone,” said Betty Villegas, the District 5 Pima County Supervisor.
Villegas said the county must put public health first and said she is in favor of making the curfew mandatory. Tucson Medical Center has reported that each day hospitals are at or near capacity.
“It takes more resources, more people, more medical staff to keep people alive so that they don’t die and that’s why our hospitals are so critical,” Villegas said.
She said helping community members impacted by the virus is also important.
“I know it’s going to affect many businesses, and that is something we have to continue to push for at the federal level and the state level to provide more for our families and our businesses,” Villegas said.
For towns such as Oro Valley, implementing their own curfew is difficult.
“We’re a political subdivision of the state whereas the city of Tucson is a charter and they have a little bit more latitude,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield.
Winfield said, with Oro Valley having a smaller community and an older population, a curfew wouldn’t make much of a difference.
“There’s already a natural curfew that’s in place, a self-imposed curfew,” he said. “We don’t really have businesses that remain open past 10.”
Villegas said the county is checking in with its attorney to see whether towns inside Pima County would also have to abide if their voluntary curfew becomes mandatory.
KOLD News 13 reached out to Marana and is waiting to hear back.
