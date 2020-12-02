Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating after deputy targeted in shooting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident on Tucson’s west side in which someone shot at a deputy early on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
According to the PCSD public information officer, a round struck the deputy’s vehicle “through the windshield” as the deputy was driving west on Bopp Road near Deaver Road.
The deputy was not injured and did not return fire.
The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m.
No further information about a possible search for a suspect was immediately available.
