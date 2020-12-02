Pima County Superior Court warns of jury duty holiday scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays are a time of giving, but it is also a time where people are often taken advantage of. The Pima County Superior Court is urging residents to be aware of phone calls, emails, or text messages that threaten to arrest or prosecute you for failure to respond to a jury summons.
According to a press release, potential scammers may pose as court employees or law enforcement officers. Many may request money in the form of gift cards or even confidential personal information. Court officials say scammers will claim to “pay the fine” or “look up the arrest warrant” for an individual who supposedly missed jury service.
Jury summons will arrive by mail, not email, and not by way of a telephone call or voicemail message. Additionally, jury staff will not require you to provide personal information or make monetary payments over the phone.
The Superior Court says if someone calls you claiming to be a court official or law enforcement officer and is demanding money, that is a scam. They are also asking residents not to make cash or gift card payments, do not give out your Social Security number, and do not give out personal credit card information.
If you are contacted by a potential scammer, call the Jury Commissioner’s Office immediately at 520-724-4222, they can verify if a jury summons is in effect.
If you lost money, contact your local police or sheriff’s office. Pima County residents may file a fraud report by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. City of Tucson residents may file a report at any Tucson Police Department substation or by calling 520-791-4444.
If you paid a scammer with a credit or debit card, call your credit card company or bank as soon as possible, they may be able to reverse the charges. If you paid a scammer with a gift card, you may file a consumer complaint online with the office of the Arizona Attorney General or dial them at (520) 628-6648.
If you gave your Social Security number to a scammer, visit identitytheft.gov to learn how to monitor your credit report to determine if your SSN is being misused.
