Update: Tucson police find Kenneth Jolly who went missing Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department says 85-year-old Kenneth Jolly has been found, and is safe and sound.
TPD thanks everyone who shared the alert online during his search.
Kenneth is back with his family.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search of missing vulnerable male in Tucson.
Kenneth Jolly was last seen leaving his residence around 6:30 p.m. near Broadway Boulevard and Pantano Road in a gray 2015 Dodge Journey van. The vehicle’s AZ license plate reads: 417FHN.
If you see him please call 911 immediately.
