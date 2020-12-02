Tucson DOT hosting Pedestrian Safety & Walkability project informational

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents can now walk a section of Tucson knowing they are a little safer. The The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced they will be improving the sidewalks on Roger Road from Oracle Road to Romero Road.
They will host an informational meeting about the project tomorrow, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
The project is part of Proposition 407, the Tucson Delivers Strong Connections Program, a voter approved initiative. It will work to expand the citywide low-stress biking and walking network throughout the city.
The Roger Road Safety and Walkability Project will enhance street crossings, lighting and include landscaping for shade. Visit the project website to join the informational meeting.
