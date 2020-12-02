Tucson suspends field reservations due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To help slow the spread of COVID-19, all field reservations at Tucson parks are suspended until the end of the year.
The latest announcement came in a tweet from the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department, which enacted other COVID-19 restrictions in city parks last month as cases began to rise again.
This latest restriction prohibits reservations for games, tournaments and practices on fields, according to the tweet. The department already closed other amenities that make it difficult for people to social distance — basketball courts, all ramadas, splash pads, parks and rec lobbies and senior centers are all closed.
However, playgrounds, some outdoor sports courts — like tennis courts and horseshoe pits — are open as well as public pools, but for lap swims only, the department tweeted.
