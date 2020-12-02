Virgin Galactic gets NASA contract, prepares for test flight

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Virgin Galactic has been selected to provide regular access to flights for NASA payloads as the space agency conducts more research and development and plans for exploratory missions.
NASA announced the partnership Monday, Nov. 30, and says the flight and integration services will benefit the agency’s Flight Opportunity program managed out of Edwards, California.
Virgin Galactic joins other companies with similar commercial contracts with NASA. The agency says the contracts are worth a combined $45 million.
Virgin Galactic is preparing for its first test space flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico. The window for that flight opens Dec. 11.
