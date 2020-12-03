Border Patrol K-9 helps detect fentanyl pills at Arizona checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Dec. 2, U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered fentanyl in a sedan’s air conditioning unit at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado, AZ.
Tucson Sector agents encountered a 1999 Lincoln at abount 4:45 p.m. and approached it for inspection after a K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle during an open air sniff.
Agents then referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.
In their search of the car and its air conditioning system, agents seized a bag of blue pills that later tested positive for fentanyl. Agents also seized a GPS tracking device they believe smugglers used to track the vehicle’s location.
The bundle of pills weighed 1.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $16,000.
A U.S. citizen driver was arrested on federal drug smuggling charges.
The case has been referred to Homeland Security Investigations.
