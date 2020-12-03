Casino del Sol announces temporary closure to help slow the spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s most popular venues is opting to temporarily close doors as the number of COVID-19 cases increases across Arizona.
Casino del Sol decided to voluntarily close beginning Monday, Dec. 7, and plans to reopen on Jan. 2, 2021.
“Given the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state of Arizona, Pima County and the country, Casino Del Sol has made the decision together with the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council to temporarily close Casino Del Sol, Casino of the Sun, the Resort, and Estrella at Casino Del Sol effective Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., with plans to reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 8 a.m.”
Casino officials say staff will continue to be compensated during the temporary closure.
