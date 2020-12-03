Casino del Sol announces temporary closure to help slow the spread of COVID-19

“Given the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state of Arizona, Pima County and the country, Casino Del Sol has made the decision together with the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council to temporarily close Casino Del Sol, Casino of the Sun, the Resort, and Estrella at Casino Del Sol effective Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., with plans to reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 8 a.m.”