Christmas house Northwest of Tucson brings holiday cheer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Moussette family’s Christmas light display has continued to dazzle the community for nearly three decades.
“It has grown to what you see today and is called the Christmas House of Northwest Tucson,” said Dan Moussette.
The breath-taking display at Dan Moussette’s home has more than 63,000 lights and 150 handmade decorations to capture the magic of Christmas and the attention of everyone who passes by.
“It’s very homespun, it’s very old school,” he said. “When people were younger and remember lights of this nature.”
The lights spread holiday cheer while also spreading love to those in need.
“I’m a big kid,” Moussette said. “I love Christmas and giving back to people.”
He gives back through collecting cans for the food bank from people who stop by. Thanks to the light display, several hundred pounds of food is collected each year. Moussette began his light displays in 1988 in California and moved to Tucson in 1994 where he continued decorating. He admits, he’s starting to wind down.
“I am getting a little bit older but it’s still fun,” he said.
There will be a point, he said, where he’ll put up the lights for the last time. However, he’s hopeful his neighbors will keep the holiday spirit alive.
“Maybe they will borrow some of my pieces and put them up in their yards so I can see them decorate their house,” he said.
You can see the lights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3073 W. Wildwood Drive through New Years, and are encouraged to bring donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
