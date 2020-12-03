County to hold emergency meeting to counter rise in COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With COVID-19 cases soaring in Pima County, the Board of Supervisors has called an emergency meeting to try to deal with the pandemic.
But the county is limited in what it can do because of state law. The county is an arm of state government and cannot pass any rules which are more strict that the state.
The county has a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The City of Tucson has a enforceable curfew which will begin Friday, Dec. 4th.
Tucson has the advantage of being a charter city which gives it powers that the county does not have.
