FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cooler for your Thursday. Freezing to sub-freezing temperatures tonight through Friday morning.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty east-northeasterly winds up to 30 mph will kick up dust for a hazy view of the mountains today. Temperatures will drop both day and night. Freezing in Tucson by tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning has been posted for most of Pinal County. Today will be a First Alert Action Day as you’ll need to protect people, pets, plants and pipes before going to bed tonight. Temperatures slowly rebound to normal by the weekend.