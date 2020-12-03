FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cooler for your Thursday. Freezing to sub-freezing temperatures tonight through Friday morning.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 3, 2020 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated December 3 at 3:56 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty east-northeasterly winds up to 30 mph will kick up dust for a hazy view of the mountains today. Temperatures will drop both day and night. Freezing in Tucson by tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning has been posted for most of Pinal County. Today will be a First Alert Action Day as you’ll need to protect people, pets, plants and pipes before going to bed tonight. Temperatures slowly rebound to normal by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny, gusty winds with highs in the upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy with freezing temperatures 32F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

