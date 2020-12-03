FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cooler for your Thursday. Freezing to sub-freezing temperatures tonight through Friday morning.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty east-northeasterly winds up to 30 mph will kick up dust for a hazy view of the mountains today. Temperatures will drop both day and night. Freezing in Tucson by tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning has been posted for most of Pinal County. Today will be a First Alert Action Day as you’ll need to protect people, pets, plants and pipes before going to bed tonight. Temperatures slowly rebound to normal by the weekend.
TODAY: Sunny, gusty winds with highs in the upper-50s.
TONIGHT: Clear and breezy with freezing temperatures 32F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.