Gov. Ducey announces COVID vaccine will be free in new executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Arizonans, according to Governor Doug Ducey.
He announced the new executive order Wednesday during his press conference, stating that in conversations with insurance leaders in the state, they will not be charging for the vaccine.
“This is a global pandemic, and the vaccine shouldn’t cost Arizonans a penny,” said Ducey.
According to the Governor’s press release, Arizona is expected to receive an initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses in mid to late December, with more doses available in the weeks following. Once received, the state will promptly begin distribution.
The distribution plan prioritizes health care workers, residents of long term care facilities, educators and vulnerable populations.
Today, Ducey added teachers to the list.
“We want our schools open and our teachers protected. We know that teachers desperately want to get back into their classrooms safely,” said Ducey.
They are expecting both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to come in a weekly allocation to the state. The ultra-cold Pfizer vaccine will be shipped directly to the vaccinators and Moderna will go to rural areas. Ducey announcied he is strongly pushing for everyone to take it when it’s available to them.
“We want to see maximum compliance. These vaccinations are our road back to a normal life.”
The vaccine will also be going to inmates, as Ducey mentioned those in congregate settings like jails will be receiving it in the following months, but with no specific timeline just yet.
“We want to make sure when people are serving their time and paying their debt to society are doing it in the safest possible way,” said Ducey.
And when it comes to himself, the governor says he’ll be ready to roll up his sleeve. Making himself a model he hopes all Arizonans follow.
“I have no concern about getting the vaccine. I will be receiving the vaccine, I won’t be jumping the line,” said Ducey.
Since both vaccines require two doses Dr. Cara Christ mentioned that they will have a vaccine management system in place that will track and do recall notices to make sure people get that second dose.
