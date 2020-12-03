Grow with TEP’s Community COVID-19 Relief Garden

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is working to provide a stress relief outlet for Southern Arizona residents through a community garden.
Sources with the program say gaining additional funding was difficult during the start of the pandemic, however, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona was able to step in and help.
A $5,000 TEP-supported grant will provide scholarships for 40-area gardeners from limited-income communities. The money will also sponsor staff to manage the garden and the distribution of scholarship money.
Community Gardens of Tucson oversees 20 gardens across the city, many of which are at schools.
For $18 a month or $216 a year, you can get one of the 20 to 35 plots at each garden.
