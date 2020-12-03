Jazz Ensemble kicks of Pima Arts Music Concert series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College is kicking off their fall music concert with their jazz ensemble.
According to their website, the concert series will highlight the various ensembles and orchestras of the music department. This year, the series will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jazz ensemble will take the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7pm. The PCC Public Info Twitter page says the group will be playing big band standards and tunes by jazz masters.
The concert series continues through Monday, Dec. 14, and is as followed:
- Thursday, Dec. 10 - Wind ensemble
- Friday, Dec. 11 - Chorale & College singers
- Sunday, Dec. 13 - Orchestra
- Monday, Dec. 14 - Opera/ Musical theatre
Students will be working under the direction of Dr. Johnathan Ng.
To watch, visit the Pima Arts Youtube Channel.
