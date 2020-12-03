Mesa teachers union urges district to halt in-person classes

The association sent its letter based on responses to a survey of its 850 members and other teachers about returning to schools after the Thanksgiving break. The survey shows 66% of respondents want the district to return to virtual learning after the break, and 10% want it to return to virtual learning when at least two of Maricopa County’s markers for concern are in the red zone, considered the most severe level for risk of transmission for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.