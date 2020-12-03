Oro Valley Hospital and Golder Ranch Fire District to host drive-through food drive Dec. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Hospital and Golder Ranch Fire District will be hosting a drive-through food drive, benefiting IMPACT of Southern Arizona, on December 8, at Oro Valley Hospital from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Northwest Healthcare is committed to bringing accessible healthcare to our communities, so we’re excited to partner with Golder Ranch and IMPACT to help provide food to the community during the holiday season,” said Jennifer Schomburg, Chief Executive Officer, Oro Valley Hospital.
Golder Ranch firefighters will be accepting non-perishable food item donations at the main hospital parking lot.
Collections will be taken via a drive-through format to minimize contact with the public and first responders.
