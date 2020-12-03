Oro Valley Marketplace to host 12 Days of Cheer, Snow Globe Santa Dec. 9-23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Marketplace will host a 12-day celebration in honor of arts, culture, and community in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, beginning Dec. 9 at the open-air shopping center in Oro Valley.
From local puppet performances and strolling carolers to boogie-woogie music and the arrival of the Snow Globe Santa experience, the celebration hopes to make the season a little brighter for Southern Arizona families with unique experiences and in-person engagement opportunities.
To comply with local COVID-19 safety precautions, officials say all experiences will be presented in a safe, socially distanced setting throughout the shopping center.
- Wednesday December 9, 4 PM – 6 PM | Photos with the Snow Globe Santa at the Oro Valley Marketplace Holiday Tree
- Thursday December 10, 6 PM – 8 PM | Boogie Woogie Holiday Concert with Diane and Lisa at Century Theaters Courtyard
- Friday December 11, 4 PM – 6 PM | Strolling Carolers - Havin’ A Blast
- Saturday December 12, 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM | Red Herring Puppets Performance at Century Theaters Courtyard, “Adventures in Folklore”
- Sunday December 13, 1 PM – 4 PM | Holiday Arts and Crafts with Lucky Cat Social Art at the Oro Valley Marketplace Holiday Tree
- Tuesday December 15 | 6′ Professional Holiday Chalk Art Mural by Alejandra Trujillo at Century Theaters Courtyard
- Wednesday December 16, 4 PM – 6 PM | Photos with the Snow Globe Santa at the Oro Valley Marketplace Holiday Tree
- Thursday December 17 | 6′ Professional Holiday Chalk Art Mural by Ignacio Garcia at Walmart
- Friday December 18, 4 PM – 6 PM | Strolling Carolers - Havin’ A Blast
- Saturday December 19, 12 PM – 3 PM | Holiday Favorites with Desert Melodies at Century Theaters Courtyard
- Sunday December 20, 1 PM – 4 PM | Holiday Arts and Crafts with Lucky Cat Social Art at the Oro Valley Marketplace Holiday Tree
- Wednesday December 23, 4 PM – 6 PM | Photos with the Snow Globe Santa at the Oro Valley Marketplace Holiday Tree
The Oro Valley Marketplace will be bringing the Snow Globe Santa to Oro Valley this holiday season. This creative solution and snow globe “PPE” is based on the children’s book The Snow Globe Santa, fresh off the press and written by Kathryn Burgess of Richmond, Virginia. In the whimsical holiday tale, Santa comes home from vacation to find his elves creating beautiful new snow globes. He slips just as an elf sprinkles magic elf dust and it traps him inside a globe of the North Pole! Happily, all ends well for the man in the red suit and the children who long to see him. While the COVID-19 pandemic freezes other public plans, the experience with Santa and help maintain holiday magic through protective barriers that mitigate COVID risk, provide proper distancing, and maintain the magic of the Santa experience.
Free photography will be provided for attendees and participants can download their photos after each evening at the SAACA event website.
Beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 23., the community is encouraged to drop off a personal “Letter of Hope” at the Oro Valley Marketplace Holiday Tree, located near Best Buy. These “Letters of Hope” will be shared with residents of nursing homes and local first responders, and essential workers. Letters can encourage their reader to share their personal story of any acts of kindness or service they have personally experienced or hope to share with someone in need of encouragement.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.