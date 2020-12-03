Oro Valley Marketplace to host 12 Days of Cheer, Snow Globe Santa Dec. 9-23

The Oro Valley Marketplace will be bringing the Snow Globe Santa to Oro Valley this holiday season. This creative solution and snow globe “PPE” is based on the children’s book The Snow Globe Santa, fresh off the press and written by Kathryn Burgess of Richmond, Virginia. In the whimsical holiday tale, Santa comes home from vacation to find his elves creating beautiful new snow globes. He slips just as an elf sprinkles magic elf dust and it traps him inside a globe of the North Pole! Happily, all ends well for the man in the red suit and the children who long to see him. While the COVID-19 pandemic freezes other public plans, the experience with Santa and help maintain holiday magic through protective barriers that mitigate COVID risk, provide proper distancing, and maintain the magic of the Santa experience.