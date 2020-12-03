PACC preparing for potential overnight freezing temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to the high chances of a potential freeze, the Pima Animal Care Center is encouraging pet owners to bring pets inside and provide adequate shelter overnight.
This as wind gusts across the county will further cool already low temperatures.
If you see a pet without appropriate shelter, you can report it to PACC’s animal protection dispatch at (520) 724-5900, extension 4. Officers will do their best to address these calls in a timely manner.
“Many pets can be safe in outside temperatures with proper shelter, but puppies, smaller dogs, and older dogs should not be left outdoors when the temperature falls below 40 degrees,” says Animal Support Services Manager Christina Snow.
But the safest thing to keep pets safe is to simply bring them inside.
These are PACC’s tips for pet owners to help them protect their furry friends from the cold.
- Bring pets indoors for the night.
- For outdoor-only pets, make sure there is adequate shelter, which not only provides overhead cover, but also protects from drafts and keep pets off the ground. Blankets and straw can both provide relief from the cold ground.
- Put sweaters or coats on pets when they are outside in cold weather. Pets in Tucson are not used to freezing cold temperatures so pet clothing can help keep them warm while out on a walk.
- Knock on your car before you start it in the morning to help critters safely escape before you start up the engine.
- License and microchip pets. If your pet becomes lost in dangerously cold weather, you will want to get it back as quickly as possible. Check your tags and microchip to make sure the information is up-to-date
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.