Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier going virtual

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready to mark the beginning of the holiday season a little differently this year, The Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier concert series is going virtual.
According to a press release, officials with the concert agreed gathering in person would be unwise due to the ongoing Coroanvirus pandemic.
A virtual performance allowed the choir to create a unique experience for viewers. The 33-minute concert is available to people across the world for a one-time donation. Donors can then stream the concert on-demand through December.
Donations benefit The Patronato, a nonprofit that works to conserve and preserve the historic Mission San Xavier for future generations.
Visit the Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier website for additional details and a preview of the concert.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.