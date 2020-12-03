Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issues air quality health watch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) has issued an Air Quality Health Watch for December 3, 2020 due to prolonged hours of high winds.
Officials say some of the PDEQ air quality monitors that measure particulate matter are currently in the “moderate” range, but areas that are dust-prone may be experiencing higher levels of particulate matter. Winds are forecasted to continue through this afternoon and wind-blown particles could stay airborne for a long period of time.
PDEQ encourages older adults, those who are medically fragile and people with heart or lung disease to reduce their time outside today. Breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.
PDEQ monitors air pollution in our region at 14 air quality monitoring sites.
Up-to-the-hour air pollution levels are available online at the PDEQ website www.pima.gov/deq.
The public can sign up at www.pima.gov/deq to receive Air Quality Advisories.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.