Police identify man killed in fatal Tucson east side collision in Novemeber

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Nov. 11, at approximately 6:19 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the 10000 block of E. Vicksburg St. for a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a parked tow truck.
Tucson Fire personnel were already on scene rendering aid to the passenger of a 2012 Nissan Altima. He has been identified as 38-year-old Philip Matthew Caputo.
Caputo was transferred to Saint Joseph’s Hospital for serious injury treatment, but his condition worsened and he was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Detective interviews have determined that Caputo left his residence nearby, and was traveling eastbound on East Vicksburg Street when he ran into the back of a tow truck that was legally parked and unoccupied.
According to TPD, roadway evidence determined that speed does appear to be a factor in this collision.
No charges or citations have been issued at this, and detectives continue the investigation.
